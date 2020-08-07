Showers, thunderstorms close out week of wet weather in DC area

After an evening of storms in the D.C. region, Friday will feature a murky start, but the weekend won't all be a wash. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a string of flash flood warnings and a flash flood emergency for parts of Loudoun County. The flash flood emergency was canceled early; but flash flood warning remains in effect until 2:15 a.m, as well as a flood warning until 3 a.m.

Overnight rains also triggered a flash flood watch for most of the D.C. area, which was canceled early, as well.

The area near and north of Leesburg, Virginia, was hit hardest Thursday night.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper said roads in Purcellville were severely flooded as a result of the storms.

Limestone Branch in Leesburg rose 11 feet in a short period of time and went into major flood stage, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Heavy rains continue in parts of #Loudoun. Here are a few photos from Greenwood Dr & Rt. 719 in Round Hill where the roadway has become flooded. Please remember, if you come across a roadway that is flooded, never attempt to drive or walk through the water. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/TNUpsElAV8 — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) August 7, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain in the area for most of the day Friday.

The rain could be heavy at times, with temperatures expected to remain in the 80s.

Saturday could bring some thunderstorms, but the weekend is likely to feature plenty of sun, Stinneford said.

Current conditions

Forecast

Friday: Scattered storms and downpours possible again, but otherwise, plenty of clouds and muggy. Highs: low to mid-80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid, with late-day scattered storms, possibly mainly east of D.C. Highs: mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs: mid to upper 80s.