Severe thunderstorms with high winds and hail threaten parts of Maryland Sunday evening

The heat and humidity the D.C. region experienced Sunday made way for powerful thunderstorms that carried with them strong gusts of wind and quarter-sized hail in some northern Maryland counties.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties, including Montgomery, Howard and Carroll, which lasted until 6:15 p.m., as storms with wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail moved through those regions at about 10 mph.

The weather service said the wind and hail was far from the only threat the storms brought.

“Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm,” the weather service said. “Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

The storms are isolated, so while they could pack a big punch, they shouldn’t hang around any one area for long.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter said the storms failed to rise to the level of a serious threat, but said that a new storm pop up later in the evening.

The storm in Frederick/MoCo/Howard/Carroll counties is below severe limits, but still some torrential rain and at least small hail with some lightning. Impressive cool (literally) outflow boundary rushing out to the south. Could touch off a new storm in the next hour. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/EE0wbzo7vt — Matt Ritter, WTOP Meteorologist (@MetMattRitter) August 23, 2020

Still, they’re also carrying torrential rain that could lead to flash flooding in some areas. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways, as the water may be deeper and quicker-moving than it first appears.

Monday should be a hot and muggy day with a few chances for an isolated storm to move through.

Temperatures will remain high heading into this week, with several days featuring highs in the 90s.

Radar

Forecast

Sunday night: Isolate showers and thunderstorms followed by patchy fog. Lows in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with some isolated storms or showers possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some storm chances in the evening. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of storms later in the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Very humid but mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.