National Weather Service: 16 tornadoes ripped through Va., Md. during Isaias

The National Weather Service confirmed at least nine tornadoes hit Maryland and at least another seven touched down in Virginia during Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

Now up to 3 dozen tornadoes from Isaias. @NWS_BaltWash just confirmed another EF-1 tornado from Piney Point to Callaway in St Marys County MD (5.3 mile track). — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 7, 2020

In Maryland, three tornadoes were confirmed in Worcester County, two in St. Mary’s County, two in Wicomico County, one in Queen Anne’s County and one in Calvert County.

The only EF-2 tornadoes, which bring winds of 111 to 135 miles per hour and the potential for considerable damage, in Maryland were in Wicomico County, and both traveled less than 4 miles.

Two EF-2 tornadoes, one in Southampton County and one that traveled in both Lancaster and Northumberland counties, also ripped through Virginia. Both traveled over 15 miles.

In Virginia, Northumberland saw the EF-2 and another twister, two hit Suffolk County, one hit Gloucester County, one hit James City and the other EF-2 hit Southampton.

The farthest traveling tornado in either state was in Virginia. An EF-1 tornado, bringing winds from 86 to 110 miles per hour, touched down in Virginia through both Suffolk County and Pasquotank County. The twister traveled 26.9 miles.

Elsewhere in the region, Isaias brought a record-setting tornado to Delaware. An EF-1 tornado hit the state in Kent County and the city of New Castle and traveled for a state-record length of 29.2 miles. It was also the farthest-traveling twister that’s been confirmed during Tropical Storm Isaias.

The NWS has confirmed 36 tornadoes as a result of the powerful storm. The only state with more than Maryland? North Carolina, with 12.

North Carolina was also the only state to see an EF-3 as a result of Isaias. A twister traveled 10 miles through Bertie County and brought winds between 136-165 miles per hour and severe damage.