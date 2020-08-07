Delaware tornado set distance record, weather service says

The National Weather Service said a single tornado cut a 29-mile swath of damage through Delaware as Tropical Storm Isaias pelted the mid-Atlantic region earlier this week.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The National Weather Service said a single tornado cut a 29-mile swath of damage through Delaware as Tropical Storm Isaias pelted the mid-Atlantic region earlier this week.

Officials said the distance covered by Tuesday’s tornado was more than double the previous record for a tornado in Delaware of 13 miles.

Forecasters said the EF1 tornado had a maximum estimated wind speed of 105 mph and a maximum path width of 200 yards.

No injuries or deaths were attributed to the twister.

But a Milford woman died during the storm when a tree branch fell on her.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.