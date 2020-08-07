Delaware tornado set distance record, weather service says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The National Weather Service said a single tornado cut a 29-mile swath of damage through Delaware as Tropical Storm Isaias pelted the mid-Atlantic region earlier this week.
Officials said the distance covered by Tuesday’s tornado was more than double the previous record for a tornado in Delaware of 13 miles.
Forecasters said the EF1 tornado had a maximum estimated wind speed of 105 mph and a maximum path width of 200 yards.
No injuries or deaths were attributed to the twister.
But a Milford woman died during the storm when a tree branch fell on her.
