Lingering rain makes for dreary star to Sunday; flood risk for south Md.

The rain remains in the D.C. region for another day, causing multiple jurisdictions in Maryland and Virginia to go into a flash flood watch early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland until 10 a.m. Sunday. Bands of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms that arrived late Saturday will stay in the area through early Sunday morning.

Rain totals could reach over 2 inches, with a risk of high water on roadways and along streams historically vulnerable to flooding, particularly in southern Maryland to central Virginia.

“If the disturbance shifts a bit farther north, rain totals could go up overnight,” NBC Washington forecaster Somara Theodore said. “After midnight and into Sunday morning, we could be in for slightly heavier rain. Flooding would be more localized if we see any.”

Similar conditions have already caused problems in parts of Virginia where heavy rains created floodwaters that closed roads to traffic.

Chesterfield County police, fire and emergency medical teams evacuated people from their homes downstream from the Falling Creek Dam, located south of Richmond.

The rain should leave the area before Monday morning. Theodore said. While Monday through Wednesday are expected to be clear from inclement weather, rain chances return during the midweek.

Forecast:

Sunday: Rain showers start the day, tapering off during the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, 30% chance of a passing storm. Temperatures in the low 80s.

Partly sunny, 30% chance of a passing storm. Temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the mid 80s

Current conditions: