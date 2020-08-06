CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Traveler checkpoints in NYC | Ohio's governor tests positive ahead of Trump visit | Latest coronavirus test results
Flash flood watch for DC area as slow-moving storms roll in

Jack Moore
and Will Vitka | @WillVitka

August 6, 2020, 9:17 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southwestern Spotsylvania County, Virginia, until 10:45 p.m. and a flash flood warning for northeastern Loudoun County, Virginia, until 1 a.m.

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. for most of the D.C. area as scattered, slow-moving thunderstorms and downpours are expected to roll through the region Thursday evening.

A flash flood watch means conditions could develop that lead to rapid rises on streams and in low-lying areas.

A flash flood warning is in effect for southwestern Spotsylvania County, Virginia, until 10:45 p.m.

The scattered showers and storms are expected to arrive during the evening hours, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and produce heavy rain — up to 2 inches of rain is possible in spots,” Draper said. “And this could lead to flooding pretty easily, because we already have saturated ground out there,” especially in Southern Maryland, which was drenched by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and torrential downpours.

More scattered showers and storms are likely Friday and expect cloudy, muggy conditions otherwise. High pressure will then move in over the weekend, pushing the front away and drying the region out a bit.

Current conditions

Forecast

Thursday night: Scattered storms, downpours and showers. Lows: mid-60s to low 70s

Friday: Scattered storms and downpours possible again, but otherwise, plenty of clouds and muggy. Highs: low to mid-80s

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid, with late-day scattered storms, possibly mainly east of D.C. Highs: mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs: mid to upper 80s

