Evening thunderstorms bring flood chances to DC region

A round of Friday evening thunderstorms have placed much of the D.C. region in danger of flooding until the early morning hours of Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for D.C., Arlington and Alexandria Virginia, until 10:45 p.m.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect for Northern Virginia, central Maryland and D.C. until 4 a.m. Saturday.

A flood warning for the region is in effect until 12:30 a.m.

The weather service said the most severe weather had begun to wind down around 7:20 p.m., but that the threat of floods remained.

“Severe threat is beginning to wind down, but an isolated severe storm is still possible over the next couple of hours. Flash flood threat on the increase through the evening,” the weather service said.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said what remains of Laura — which battered Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday and Thursday — will likely bring storms to the region on Saturday.

“Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight, and as the remnants of Laura combine with a cold front on Saturday, we will see showers and storms throughout the day, with a risk of severe weather and flooding rain,” Stinneford said.

Radar

Forecast

Friday: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that carry the chance of damaging winds, hail and downpours.

Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain at times. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely with a chance of some severe storms and heavy rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.