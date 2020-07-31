No chill: July saw record-breaking, persistent heat in the DC area

Even with temperatures expected to top out at “only” the low to mid-80s, the month will end with 28 days over 90.

July was a record-breaking month for heat in the D.C. area, but the distinction more resembles a lifetime achievement Grammy than a smash bestselling single.

Even with temperatures expected to top out at “only” the low to mid-80s, the month will end with 28 days over 90 degrees, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said Friday. That smashes the old record of 90-degree days in a single month in Washington — 25, set in July 2011.

Yet it’s only the second-warmest July on record for Washington, Ritter said, because there haven’t been any really spectacular high temperatures — it’s been more like a month of consistent, persistent misery.

Indeed, as The Washington Post reported, Washington hit at least 96 degrees five days in a row to start last week. But while most single-day records for the month are in the low 100s, Ritter explained, “the only record we set was Dulles Airport, tying the record of 98 on July 19.”

See the latest weather conditions

Reagan National Airport hit 99 degrees on July 19 and July 20, Ritter said, “but those were both below the records.”

The Post also says D.C. has had 35 days over 90 already this year — one short of the annual average, with August and September still to go.

WTOP’s Brandon Millman contributed to this report.