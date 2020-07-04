Hot, dry weather graces DC area for July 4 weekend

Fireworks can launch on schedule Saturday night as the hot Fourth of July weather throughout the D.C. area will be largely rain-free this weekend, despite some noticeable humidity.

The outlook for Fourth of July fireworks is good for Saturday night, as weather throughout the D.C. area will remain mostly rain-free this weekend apart from isolated storms and a humid atmosphere.

The holiday weekend will see the current heat wave continue, with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s to low 90s but feeling even hotter due to high humidity, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts added there’s a slim chance for a few isolated storms that could bring brief but heavy downpours in the afternoon and early evening, but those will clear out well before the fireworks shows are set to begin Saturday night.

Draper explained that one thing to keep in mind during the July 4 festivities is what meteorologists refer to as a temperature inversion.

That means cooler air will be toward the surface while warmer air will be higher up, potentially making it harder for smoke from fireworks to clear out.

Draper said the temperature inversion does not appear to be as strong as it was last year, but she added that if a strong storm gets in close to the District, it could hamper visibility for fireworks shows.

A full moon Saturday night could also take some of the vibrancy out of fireworks due to light pollution, according to Ricketts

Sunday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying in the low 90s, with another isolated chance of storms in the afternoon and early evening.

It will kick off nearly a week full of sunny, hot and dry weather.

Forecast

Fourth of July: Sunny, very hot with 20% chance of afternoon/early evening storms. High around 90, with a Heat Index in the mid 90s

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies. Full moon, with temperatures in the 60s/70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. Isolated afternoon storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Current conditions