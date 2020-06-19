Stormy, steamy Father’s Day weekend weather for DC area

The D.C. area faces stormy, sometimes steamy conditions through the weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Those hoping for a pleasant, dry Father’s Day weekend perfect for grilling are probably going to be disappointed with the forecast.

The D.C. area is facing stormy, steamy conditions.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts warns that Friday is going to be another warm and cloudy day with continued rain chances.

“After a few pockets of showers this morning, expect more showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the afternoon and continue into the evening,” Ricketts said.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s and the humidity is sticking around.

There could be a few lingering showers overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s overnight with a little fog forming as well.

“By Saturday, temperatures remain in the low 80s with a few showers during the morning,” Ricketts said. “Better chance of widespread storms by the afternoon and continuing into the evening.”

Father’s Day Sunday gets a little more sunshine, but it will still be in the mid-80s and possibly wet.

“There’s about a 30% chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon,” Ricketts said.

“We enter a typical summer time pattern next week with temperatures in the 90s and daily chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon hours.”

Forecast

Friday: Pockets of rain through the morning and afternoon as well as a few storms; muggy. Temps in the lower 80s.

Overnight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Temps in the 60s.

Saturday: Showers and storms possible — a few in the morning but mainly in the afternoon, hot and muggy. Temps in the lower 80s.

Sunday/Father’s Day: Passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Warm and humid. Temps in the mid-80s.