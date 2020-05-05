Home » Weather News » Rain and chills move…

Rain and chills move into DC area

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

May 5, 2020, 7:48 AM

If you enjoyed the mild weather over the last few days, well, don’t get used to it. It’s about to get chillier — and stay there.

After temperatures in the 70s, the D.C. region will be in the 50s Tuesday. And showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s because of an area of low pressure affecting weather for the next couple of days, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

There will be a brief break from the rain Thursday before more returns Friday afternoon.

Frost and a freeze are possible across parts of the area over the weekend.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell cautioned that May could be colder than average.

Current conditions

Forecast

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance for a few light showers. Highs mid- to upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chilly with light rain. Lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Becoming sunny and breezy. Highs low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Breezy with afternoon showers. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

