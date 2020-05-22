Memorial Day weekend kicks off with wet weather

If the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wasn't enough to make the D.C. region miserable, stormy weather for the holiday weekend certainly won't brighten the mood.

“It will be a wet day across the region with scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder, as the system that has been plaguing us all this work week finally begins to lift out of the region,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer Friday, in the low to middle 70s, despite the rain.

A chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm continues Saturday as temperatures climb to around 80, according to Ricketts.

“We dry out Saturday night, finally, as the system moves out to sea. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures hovering at 70,” she said.

But there should be some relief for Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day looks beautiful with temperatures back into the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine,” Ricketts said.

Current conditions

Forecast

Friday: Slightly warmer with scattered showers and a storm possible.

Temps: Low to mid-70s.

Friday night: Some showers possible along with a rumble of thunder.

Temps: 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy, showers possible for the first part of the day, warm.

Temps: Around 80.

Sunday: More clouds than sun, dry

Temps: Lower 70s.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny to mostly sunny.

Temps: Lower to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Warmer, with sunshine.

Temps: Around 80.