Power outages after storms roll through DC region

Fast-moving storms left thousands without electricity as wires and trees were downed in the D.C. area Wednesday morning.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, more than 400 Dominion Energy customers are without power.

PEPCO is reporting nearly 3 hundred customers without power in upper northwest D.C. near Tenleytown.

First Energy is reporting more than 100 customers in the dark in Frederick County, Maryland.

D.C. police say several downed trees have closed streets in the area:

4700 block of Warren Street, NW between 47th and 48th Streets;

4000 block of Yuma Street Street, NW between Wisconsin Avenue and 42nd Street;

4200 block of Albemarle Street, NW between 42nd and 43rd Streets.

First Energy has reported more than 500 customers in the dark in Frederick County, Maryland.

Winds of 60 mph to 65 mph were reported in the 4 a.m. hour, according to NBC Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

As of 7 a.m., the worst of the weather has moved over the far southern suburbs, and most of the region will be rain-free by 9 a.m., Stinneford said in an email.

There will be some sunshine later Wednesday, with temperatures moving into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies are expected to cloud up again moving into the evening.

Thursday will be a windy day with isolated showers and thunderstorms. It will be much cooler on Friday, with highs in the 50s.

It will stay breezy and cool Saturday, with showers likely on Sunday.

Current conditions

Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and windy. An isolated shower or storm. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and chilly. Highs in the low- to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers likely. Highs in the low- to mid 60s.

Power outages

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.