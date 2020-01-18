Wintry mix could bring slippery conditions Saturday evening

Roads across the WTOP listening area are icy or wet from what meteorologists are calling a "sneaky" storm that left roads snow- and ice-covered early Saturday.

While the snow is over in the D.C. region, sleet and rain may bring some icy conditions to roads and sidewalks in the evening hours.

All snow accumulations are over except for extreme northern Maryland as the bands of light snow continue to push east of the District, according to meteorologist Matt Ritter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Low lying areas north and west of D.C. will hold onto the coldest air the longest.

Afternoon precipitation will include sleet, freezing rain and rain.

Precipitation should be out of the region by 8 p.m. in most areas

Temperatures will stay above freezing overnight.

Arctic front will bring cold air in Sunday and for much of next week.

The western edge of Saturday’s snow bands brought sleet and freezing rain to the area.

“Another push of moisture is coming at us from West Virginia and will overspread us this afternoon,” Ritter said. “With temperatures slowly rising, this will be a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain, but mainly patchy and not that heavy.”

Those areas north and west of D.C. will, “hold onto the coldest air the longest,” bringing an additional glaze of ice on some surfaces, Ritter said.

The burst of snow that covered roads early Saturday morning caused spinouts on area highways and secondary roads, according to WTOP Traffic. By mid-morning, roads were wet but ramps, bridges, overpasses were still slippery and in some cases frozen.

The morning snow did not amount to much. The Merrifield area of Fairfax County, Virginia, saw 0.6 inches of snow, while Germantown, Maryland, saw 0.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

“This afternoon a messy mix of sleet and freezing rain and rain will move in from the west. It will be mainly rain over the southern suburbs,” said meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

“If you are in Southern Maryland and points south, this will mainly be a rain event for you but around the greater Washington area, we could see a little mix before it changes to rain,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

The coldest areas could see roads glaze over with ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for areas west and north of D.C.

Forecast

Saturday afternoon : Patchy sleet and freezing rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

: Patchy sleet and freezing rain. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night : Rain ends in the evening. Icing possible north and west of D.C. Lows in the 30s.

: Rain ends in the evening. Icing possible north and west of D.C. Lows in the 30s. Sunday : Mix of sun and clouds. Blustery and cold with highs mid-30s to lower 40s.

: Mix of sun and clouds. Blustery and cold with highs mid-30s to lower 40s. Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day : Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s

: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s Tuesday: Partly sunny. Still a bit breezy. Highs mid- to upper 30s

Current conditions

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this story.

