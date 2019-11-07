Cooler temps follow rainy afternoon commute

Showers off and on will continue until midnight, courtesy of a cold front that will settle in the D.C. region on Friday. Temperatures will dip to the 30s and 40s on Friday, and it will be significantly colder. Here's what you need to know.

If there was any doubt, fall is definitely here.

Showers off and on will continue until midnight, courtesy of a cold front that will settle in the D.C. region on Friday.

A period of mostly light rain will occur this evening. A few flurries could occur late tonight, but any accumulations will be confined to the mountains well west of the metro. pic.twitter.com/R103dndqdk — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 7, 2019

During the heavy rain Thursday afternoon, there were reports of spin-outs and stalled vehicles that caused heavy traffic in local roads during rush hour, WTOP Traffic reporters said.

Parts of the D.C. area were pelted by rainfall, and those driving on Interstate 95 experienced poor visibility at times, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

Get the latest from WTOP’s Weather Center

Road conditions and more from WTOP’s Traffic Center

Listen to 103.5 FM on the 8s for the latest weather and traffic conditions.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s to low 60s Thursday night, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s and only rise into the 40s Friday. But with wind chills, it will feel 10 degrees colder.

Friday night, the temperatures fall into the 20s to near freezing, so grab a nice, warm comforter.

Current conditions

Forecast

Thursday night: Light rain ending around midnight. Turning sharply colder. Lows: low to mid-30s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. Highs: mid- to upper 40s.

Saturday: Cold start. Mostly sunny. Unseasonably chilly. Highs: low to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly but still below average. Highs: mid- to upper 50s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.