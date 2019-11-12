Layer up on Tuesday: Wintry weather blows in by late afternoon

By the time you head home, expect the temperatures to have dropped significantly and the wind to gust up to 35 mph. There's even a chance you might see some snowflakes.

As you walk out the door Tuesday morning, the weather will feel like early spring, with showers and temperatures in the 50s — but by the time you head home, expect a decidedly more wintry feel with a cold breeze and a chance of snowflakes.

Here’s what you should know about Tuesday’s forecast.

“By the midday hours, our temperatures have fallen into the 30s, and it’s going to be cold enough in the upper-atmosphere that we could see some wet snow mixing in with any rain,” NBC Washington meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Accumulations, however, are not likely. The snow — if it happens — won’t stick around long. It isn’t expected to stick to anything at all, in fact, except maybe some grass.

NBC4’s Chuck Bell notes the flurries could arrive slightly sooner depending on how fast the temperatures drop, with a greater chance of snow in the areas north and west of the District.

The snow may get the headlines and Instagram posts, but the real news is the potential record cold that will greet the area on Wednesday morning, when the temperatures will certainly be in the 20s. That’s a number that we usually don’t see in the mid-Atlantic region until late December or January. In fact, along the Interstate-81 corridor, morning temperatures may drop into the teens.

Expect much of Wednesday to remain frigid with some sun bringing temperatures into the 30s. Slight relief comes on Thursday as temperatures head back into the mid 40s after a below-freezing start.

Bell said that while the mid-winter-like cold relents a bit by Friday, expect cooler weather to dominate the area through the middle of next week, so keep those insulated jackets handy.

This first blast of chilly weather may be in line with Storm Team4’s winter forecast from Doug Kammerer, who predicted about 6 to 10 more inches of snow for the region than usual.

He’s predicting extended periods of bitter cold, especially in February and March.

“I’m expecting not just days at a time, but potentially weeks at a time, to be well below average and really cold. Of course, we’ll have some milder days, too, but some really cold air coming in,” Kammerer said.

Tuesday: Windy, cold and wet. Rain through the morning. Rain/snow mix after noon. Wind chills in the 20 by 5 p.m. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: Northwest 20-30 mph. Temps: 50 falling to 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, cold and breezy at times. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: Northwest 8-18 mph. HIGHS: 33-38.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cold and dry. Light breeze. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: South 5-10 mph. HIGHS: 40- 46.

Friday: Cloudy, chilly and dry. Showers possible in Southern Maryland. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph. HIGHS: 45-50.

