Hallo-rain: Wet weather, some severe, expected for Halloween

A rainy Halloween awaits the D.C. region’s ghouls and goblins. Some of it could be severe. And it’s expected to hit near prime trick-or-treat hours.

It’s not often that November arrives with thunder and lightning but people should be ready for truly ghastly weather Thursday.

“Rain arrives from the Southwest to the Northeast this afternoon and into this evening,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

“We will continue to see some showers overnight into your Halloween morning. There are some indications that we could have some dry time tomorrow during the morning and continuing through midday before a strong cold front arrives bringing another round of much heavier rain to the region by later Thursday evening.”

She has some advice for the parents of candy-seeking kiddos.

“You should plan to get the kids back to the house by 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (sunset is at 6:08),” she said. “Not to say there won’t be a few scattered showers around during the middle part of the day and into the early evening it just looks like the heavy line holds off until after 7 p.m.”

Regional weather is expected to get significantly worse after that. The rain that comes Thursday night will bring lightning, very strong winds and heavy rains that could create some flooding concerns and ponding on the roads, as well as small chances of hail or even an isolated tornado.

“The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the region in a Slight Risk for severe weather. That is level 2 out of 5 for possible severe weather in our area,” Ricketts said.

All the activity will come to a very abrupt end with the passage of a strong cold front first thing Friday morning.

Friday’s high temperature of nearly 60 will occur just after midnight. The D.C. area will be in the mid-50s by sunrise and temperatures will hold in the low 50s into early afternoon, with a gusty and blustery Northwest wind around 20 mph to 30 mph and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s by 8 p.m. Friday.

The good news about the weekend is that it will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday.

However, temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than average. Plan for 30s to around 40 both weekend mornings and low- to mid-50s both afternoons. This new, chilly pattern will be around into next week. Goodbye October. Hello November.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. Dry for most of the day. Showers likely after 5 p.m. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: Southeast 5 – 10 mph. Highs: 64 – 70.

Wednesday night: Cloudy and mild rain likely. Rainfall around 0.25 inches. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: South 5 – 15 mph. Lows: 55 – 62.

Halloween: Warm and breezy, daytime showers, heavy rain with some thunder after dark. Rainfall near 1 inch. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: South 10-25 mph. Highs: 68-74.

Friday: Heavy rain before 5 a.m. Becoming sunny by noon and blustery. Falling temperatures. Chance of rain: 80% before 5 a.m. Wind: Northwest 20-30 mph. Temps: 45-55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly, light breeze. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: Variable 4-8 mph. Highs: 52-58.

