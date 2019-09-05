Record temperature set at Reagan National Airport

How hot was it Wednesday? Hot enough to break records.

It’s September, the kids are back in school and some people are already in the fall spirit.

But on Wednesday, the summer heat was still turned on — so much so that it broke records at Reagan National Airport.

Wednesday’s high temperature of 96 beat the previous record of 95 from 1985, 2008 and 2018, said Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter.

BWI Marshall Airport had a high of 96, which tied the record set in 1937.

At Dulles International Airport, the temperature was only 92, and that was well below the record set in 1985.

After a record high of 96° yesterday, I have good news in your Thursday forecast. Temps will stay in the 70s today with thickening clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two of rain later this afternoon. Full details on #Dorian coming up on News4Today. pic.twitter.com/giRxp59UJh — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 5, 2019

The D.C. area can expect much cooler temperatures on Thursday. Highs are only expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s, with some cloudy skies, warmth and humidity. The afternoon and evening may see a few sprinkles.

Friday may see an occasional shower with winds up to 25 mph.

A beautiful weekend is in store, with both Saturday and Sunday seeing high temperatures in the low 80s.

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy by evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Cloudy, breezy. Showers likely east of D.C. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a light breeze. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

