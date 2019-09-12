Record-breaking temps clocked at Reagan National, BWI Marshall

You're not imagining the heat, as new daily records were set Thursday.

After last week’s false fall, the D.C. area experienced second summer with record-breaking temperatures.

You’re not imagining the heat; new daily records were set Thursday.

A record was set at Reagan National Airport, where it reached 98 degrees. The previous heat record for Sept. 12 was set in 1931 with 96 degrees.

At BWI Marshall Airport, the record also was broken, with a high of 97 degrees, beating the record set in 1931 at 96 degrees.

The 1998 record at Dulles International Airport of 95 degrees was tied Thursday.

The average high temperature for Sept. 12 is usually in the upper 70s to lower 80 degrees. In 2018, the temperature for this date was in the 80s.

After a cold front moves in Thursday night with lows in the 60s, it will be a rather gray and cool Friday due to the moist, northeasterly breeze off the Chesapeake Bay, Storm Team4 Steve Prinzivalli said.

Highs Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s (20 degrees cooler than Thursday, and 10 degrees cooler than average temperatures).

The humidity will also be lower as the dew point — which directly measures atmospheric moisture — will be in the comfortable upper 50s.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, and less humid with spotty drizzle or light showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: More clouds than sun. Warmer and muggy, with an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer and stick. Highs in the upper 80s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Pat Brogan contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.