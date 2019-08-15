Storm leaves behind flooded roads, downed wires in Northern Va.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Thursday afternoon for parts of Northern Virginia, including parts of Fairfax County, the City of Falls Church and Arlington.

A slow-moving storm drenched parts of the D.C. area Thursday afternoon; Northern Virginia, in particular, dealt with an aftermath of flooded roadways and downed trees and wires.

The storm prompted a flood warning for parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties earlier.

In Fairfax, the intersection of Lee Highway and Oak Street was closed due to water in the roadway as crews worked to clear it. And in Annandale, Woodburn Road at Spicewood Drive is closed due to high water. Follow Fairfax County police’s Twitter account for the latest.

All lanes of U.S. Route 50 near Four Chimneys Lane in Middleburg, Virginia, were closed due to a downed tree and wires.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine, reporting from Oakton, Virginia, described a scene where a tree limb had brought down power lines, the wires sending sparks into the air. Dominion Energy was at the scene making repairs.

Listen to his report:

Though the storm moved slowly, it brought strong winds. Dulles International Airport recorded a 66 mph wind gust, according to the National Weather Service. Dulles also recorded a total of 2.18 inches of rain, beating the daily rainfall record of 1.76 inches back in 1976.

The workweek will finish on an unsettled note, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo. But the weekend promises sunshine and temperatures in the 90s.

Heads Up: Road closure in @CityofFairfaxVA on Fairfax Blvd at Oak St due to flooding. Pls avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/bemFfubCye — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) August 15, 2019

Good news! Route 50 has reopened. Repairs will be made after rush hour. (This is a principle of Traffic Incident Management. Get the lanes open ASAP!) https://t.co/OVzOXFYPq2 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) August 15, 2019

Forecast

Thursday night: A few showers and cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

Friday: Overcast start to the day. Possibly a shower or two in the morning. Muggy. Partly sunny by the end of the day with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend: Both Saturday and Sunday are looking hot. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s. Heat index could get closer to 100 by Sunday. Plenty of sunshine both days.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s.

