Scattered storms will give way to a cooler Friday around DC

Get ready for some cool weather. … But first, you’ll need that umbrella.

A cold front settles in Friday and into the weekend, but only after some scattered showers affected portions of the area Thursday night.

A storm struck parts of Maryland. Preliminary storm damage reports showed multiple trees down in Frederick County that blocked several roads, including one that fell on a car.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service reported that lightning likely struck at least two houses that were several houses away from each other.

One house at 25300 Lynwood Farm Court of Frederick Road caught fire around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that four people were in the house at the time but they were able to get out with no injury. Some 75 firefighters responded to the scene. The damage to the house is estimated at $50,000.

Another house on Bassett Lane near Bramblewood Drive was also struck by lightning but no fire was evident. And around 8:45 p.m. Piringer said lightning caused a fire outside a house on Cinnabar Court in Montgomery Village.

But don’t put away that umbrella just yet. Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said that as the front clears from north to south, scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Friday. It will also feel about 20 to 25 degrees cooler, with highs only in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity levels.

Forecast

Friday may be a little rainy, but the weekend will have hints of fall in the air in the morning and at night.

Friday: Scattered showers, rain with plenty of clouds. Cooler and becoming less humid. Chance of rain is 50%. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun. Comfortable. Slight chance of some late-day drizzle or shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

