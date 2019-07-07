Storms bring down trees, power lines, cause outages in DC area

A line of severe thunderstorms that swept through the D.C. area caused numerous fallen trees and downed power lines, leaving thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Winds downed a tree on Independence Avenue SE, between 6th and 7th streets. (WTOP/Dan Friedell) (WTOP/Dan Friedell) Winds downed a tree on Independence Avenue SE, between 6th and 7th streets. (WTOP/Dan Friedell) (WTOP/Dan Friedell) Winds downed a tree on Independence Avenue SE, between 6th and 7th streets. (WTOP/Dan Friedell) (WTOP/Dan Friedell) TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 50 near the intersection of Foxchase Farm Lane will be closed in both directions for several hours due to a downed tree and power lines.



Drivers traveling on Route 50 may use Carters Farm Ln and Snickersville Turnpike to circumvent the area. pic.twitter.com/35QVkLIfyO — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 7, 2019 FOUR large trees down within less than a mile of each other in NW DC after a quick but powerful storm rolled through Saturday evening. No injuries but plenty of damage that still needs to be cleaned up - avoid 37th & T streets where tree blocks roadway @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/jLkzCkkJ3H — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) July 7, 2019 #FinalUpdate: 2200 blk Military Rd. Fire in attic from possible lightning strike. Fire is extinguished. No injuries. Units going in service. Fire Marshal on scene to investigate. pic.twitter.com/X1AZTBC5d3 — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 7, 2019 Lightning is seen over the Capitol during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Lightning is seen over the Jefferson Memorial during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Lightning is seen over the Jefferson Memorial during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine) Lightning is seen over the Jefferson Memorial during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) (WTOP/Dave Dildine) ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Pepco reported around 700 outages on Saturday, with the majority of them affecting customers in Prince George’s County, Maryland and D.C. As of Sunday morning, that number was down to around 100.

In Virginia, Dominion reported close to 3,000 customers were in the dark on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, that number is down to 419.

WTOP listener Melissa Mattsson captured footage of an apparent funnel cloud swirling in North Potomac, Maryland, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. See the video below.

A current map of area power outages can be seen below:

