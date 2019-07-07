Home » Weather News » Storms bring down trees,…

Storms bring down trees, power lines, cause outages in DC area

Valerie Bonk

July 7, 2019, 9:35 AM

A line of severe thunderstorms that swept through the D.C. area caused numerous fallen trees and downed power lines, leaving thousands without power.

Winds downed a tree on Independence Avenue SE, between 6th and 7th streets. (WTOP/Dan Friedell)
Lightning is seen over the Capitol during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Lightning is seen over the Jefferson Memorial during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Lightning is seen over the Jefferson Memorial during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Lightning is seen over the Jefferson Memorial during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Lightning is seen over the Capitol during a storm on July 6, 2019, in D.C. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
Pepco reported around 700 outages on Saturday, with the majority of them affecting customers in Prince George’s County, Maryland and D.C. As of Sunday morning, that number was down to around 100.

In Virginia, Dominion reported close to 3,000 customers were in the dark on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, that number is down to 419.

WTOP listener Melissa Mattsson captured footage of an apparent funnel cloud swirling in North Potomac, Maryland, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. See the video below.

 

A current map of area power outages can be seen below:

