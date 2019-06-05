Scattered showers overnight lead to a cloudy, humid Thursday

The good news first: This weekend should be mostly dry and less humid. But not before the D.C. area has to get through a cloudy and humid Thursday.

The humidity started Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80 degrees.

With that warm air returned the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a watch south and east of the D.C. region. Most of the area was spared of storms, but there were still scattered showers Wednesday night.

Thursday: Cloudy, humid and hot. Chance of isolated showers and storms after noon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A bit less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Saturday: Cloudy and warm but not too humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

