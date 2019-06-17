202
Home » Weather News » Severe storms, heavy rain…

Severe storms, heavy rain rolling through DC area

By Rick Massimo June 17, 2019 9:45 pm 06/17/2019 09:45pm
44 Shares

Several storms are making their way in the D.C. area that will last through the evening.

Several storms are making their way across the D.C. area that will last through the evening, with some areas reporting downed trees and golf-ball-sized hail.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said that downpours and hail are likely in areas experiencing severe storms, and the severe weather affecting the area will taper off around midnight.

Here are areas under a severe thunderstorm warning:

Virginia – Central Loudoun County until 10 p.m.

The area is no longer under a severe thunderstorm watch or a flash flood watch, but remnants of Monday’s severe weather still linger in some parts of the region.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine, looking west from Lanham, Maryland, said he saw “an awful lot of dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.”

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said he had gotten reports of downed trees blocking roadways near Garrisonville, in Stafford County, Virginia, and golf ball-sized hail in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

In D.C., firefighters rescued a person that was trapped in standing water on Interstate 295 at the Malcolm X-South Capitol exit.

The downpour also led to the postponement on  the Washington Nationals game against Philadelphia on Monday.

And the threats aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Stinneford said that “a cold front will approach our region (Monday afternoon) and then stall. … The front will not move much over the next several days, and we will see a risk of strong to severe storms and flooding rains each afternoon through Thursday.”

Current weather

Latest forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy thunderstorms will end in the evening, with a few showers overnight. Lows: 65 to 70

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: mid- to upper 80s

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: mid-80s

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: mid- to upper 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: mid-80s

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
DC weather Local News severe storms Weather News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families