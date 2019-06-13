A somewhat stormy Thursday for the D.C. area is winding down with a chance for more rain into the evening. What follows will be a warmer, more pleasant Friday. Here's the latest.

Earlier in the afternoon, a long squall line extended from the Pennsylvania-Maryland border down into Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and its quick passage caused the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of the area.

As of 6:45 p.m., there were reports of downed trees in the Virginia counties of Prince William, Fauquier, Stafford and Culpeper and in the city of Manassas. There were similar reports in the Maryland counties of Carroll and Frederick.

Due to inclement weather, the start of tonight’s game vs. @BlueJays is starting in a delay. pic.twitter.com/K1T9Lx8fci — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 13, 2019

Expect around an inch before it all moves out later Thursday night. What follows will be a warmer, more pleasant Friday. “Right now, the weekend is looking nice,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Saturday will be warmer and sunny, with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be around 90 degrees. Storms, however, are possible in the afternoon. So if you have plans with your dad for Father’s Day, the earlier, the better.

Forecast

Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clearing overnight, with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Friday: Sunny and breezy with low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday: Sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday/Father’s Day: Hot and humid with late-day storms. Highs near 90.

