Cold front arrives in DC area after heavy rain, muggy conditions

Drivers during Monday's afternoon rush could run into scattered showers, thunderstorms and high humidity.

After a rainy and humid afternoon drive and the same conditions overnight, cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday.

Heavy rain ended around 11 p.m., and any scattered showers shuffle out by 4 a.m. followed by a cold front.

Showers and an isolated thunderstorm will cross the area over the next few hours as a cold front moves through. Winds gusting up to 35 mph will develop after the front passes, with temperatures and humidity both dropping significantly by early Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/r0VkVJBeCz — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) June 11, 2019



Tuesday itself is expected to be sunny and warm but comfortable.

“Sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and a gorgeous Tuesday with pleasantly warm highs near 80,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Steven Prinzivalli.

The next chance for showers will be late Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast

Tuesday morning: Becoming breezy. Lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Warm but comfortable. Highs: low 80s. Wednesday: Sun with increasing clouds. Not as breezy. Highs: near 80. Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.

Current Conditions

