Cold front arrives in DC area after heavy rain, muggy conditions

Drivers during Monday's afternoon rush could run into scattered showers, thunderstorms and high humidity.
After a rainy and humid afternoon drive and the same conditions overnight, cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday.
Heavy rain ended around 11 p.m., and any scattered showers shuffle out by 4 a.m. followed by a cold front.
Tuesday itself is expected to be sunny and warm but comfortable.
“Sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and a gorgeous Tuesday with pleasantly warm highs near 80,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Steven Prinzivalli.
The next chance for showers will be late Wednesday into Thursday.
Forecast
Tuesday morning: Becoming breezy. Lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Warm but comfortable. Highs: low 80s.
Wednesday: Sun with increasing clouds. Not as breezy. Highs: near 80.
Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.
Current Conditions
