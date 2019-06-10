202
Cold front arrives in DC area after heavy rain, muggy conditions

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 10, 2019 11:30 pm 06/10/2019 11:30pm
After a rainy and humid afternoon drive and the same conditions overnight, cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday.

Heavy rain ended around 11 p.m., and any scattered showers shuffle out by 4 a.m. followed by a cold front.


Tuesday itself is expected to be sunny and warm but comfortable.

“Sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and a gorgeous Tuesday with pleasantly warm highs near 80,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Steven Prinzivalli.

The next chance for showers will be late Wednesday into Thursday.

Forecast

Tuesday morning: Becoming breezy. Lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Warm but comfortable. Highs: low 80s.

Wednesday: Sun with increasing clouds. Not as breezy. Highs: near 80.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.

Current Conditions

