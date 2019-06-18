DC area in for splashy evening, as heavy rain hovers over the region

The severe weather that hovered over the D.C. area winds down and the heavy rain ending that pelted the region forecast to end by midnight. There may still be some lingering rain after midnight but Wednesday will start off cloudy before storms and showers make a likely return.

The severe weather that hovered over the D.C. area winds down and the heavy rain that pelted the region will end by midnight. There may still be some lingering rain after midnight but Wednesday will start off cloudy before storms and showers make a likely return.

Early Wednesday morning will be dry and muggy. There will be plenty of clouds, which would keep the chances of severe storms down, Draper said.

However, by Wednesday afternoon and evening, storms are likely again.

High pressure hovering over Bermuda has been holding a front in place over the mid-Atlantic since this weekend, meaning spotty showers and storms will continue to be a nuisance until cooler weather arrives on Thursday night.

Amid this week’s flood concern, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officially verified a 2018 yearlong precipitation report in Maryland as a state climate extreme.

On June 12, NOAA announced Cantonsville’s reported 84.56 inches of precipitation for all of 2018 is the greatest annual precipitation total ever observed and verified in Maryland.

Though it is the first statewide annual rainfall record to be formally vetted and recognized, NOAA said the 84.56-inch total passes all prior annual totals which might have been the previous record holder.

Yearly totals over 70 inches were also recorded throughout Maryland in 1903, 1971 and 2003.

Forecast

A chance for torrential downpours continues with warm, humid weather in the forecast through Thursday. A cold front finally brings relief on Thursday night, with more tolerable humidity starting off the weekend Sunday.

Wednesday: Warm and humid with showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain: 70%

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Strong storms expected in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler, turning less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

