DC-area heat wave rolls on with no relief in sight

Don't expect relief just because there are spots of wet weather: The region's heat wave will continue, cranking it up to the mid-90s Friday. Here's what to expect.

The D.C. region’s heat wave continues, cranking it up to the mid-90s on Friday.

Thursday’s storms fizzled out around 9 p.m., leaving some flooding concerns in their wake.

FLOOD WARNING

East central Fairfax County until Friday, 1 a.m.

Friday will be hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indexes in the upper 90s, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said. There may be some isolated storms, but most of the area won’t be affected.

Draper is expecting most of the weekend to stay dry, but there could be scattered showers later Saturday, mostly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Otherwise, Saturday is likely going to be muggy and very hot, with highs in the upper 90s and heat indexes around 100 to 103 degrees.

Sunday’s storm chances cover parts of the region south and west of D.C., and humidity is looking more manageable than Saturday afternoon’s.

“Essentially, we are looking at a classic summer forecast. It is hot and humid with storm chances, but there will be plenty of dry time,” Draper said. “I would not cancel outdoor plans, but if you are outdoors later in the day over the weekend, be able to move indoors if a thunderstorm does move into your neighborhood.”

The heat wave could stretch on into next weekend, with some more storms possible.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, humid and very hot. Isolated afternoon storms possible.

Highs: low to mid-90s. Heat index near 100. Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon storms likely.

Highs: mid to upper 90s. Heat index may go above 100. Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with lowering humidity and the chance for afternoon showers/storms mainly south and west of D.C.

Highs: upper 80s to low 90s

