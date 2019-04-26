The National Weather Service upgraded its severe weather risk from "slight" to "enhanced" for the entire WTOP listening area concerning Friday's storms, which are likely to impact early evening commute.

Evening commuters, heads up: A round of strong thunderstorms is in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening, bringing with them a threat of damaging winds — and even an isolated tornado.

The National Weather Service upgraded its severe weather risk from “slight” to “enhanced,” the third of five levels, for much of the WTOP listening area concerning Friday’s storms, which are likely to impact early evening commute.

Forecasters said tornado watches will likely be issued for the D.C. region this afternoon.

“A powerful storm will bring a cold front through our area this afternoon and early evening and the risk of strong to severe storms will come along with it,” NBC Washington meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

A burst of thunderstorms are forecast to organize along Interstate 81 around 1 p.m. and quickly move eastward in a long line, reaching the D.C. metropolitan area around 3 p.m.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph, heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado are possible in the strongest storms, Bell said, with winds posing a threat to tree limbs and unsecured outdoor furniture.

Severe weather threat is increasing for the mid Atlantic this afternoon & evening. Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watches will likely be issued soon. If you live or are traveling through this area, please be weather aware and prepared to seek safe shelter if warnings are issued. pic.twitter.com/3fExKWqleZ — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) April 26, 2019

“The severe risk is greatest east of I-95 and Route 29, where models show the best destabilization,” the weather service wrote in its Friday morning forecast discussion. “The tornado threat will be greatest over southern Maryland and east of the Chesapeake Bay, where substantial destabilization is forecast.”

Forecast

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s Friday. Bell said the cold front will be leaving the Eastern Shore by morning leaving chilly air and a gusty wind in its wake. A chilly start to the weekend is expected.

Saturday morning will be chilly and mild. Sunday will start out fairly sunny but a weak, fast moving storm crossing Pennsylvania will bring some mid/late afternoon cloudiness and a small chance for a few showers.

Friday: Cloudy, mild and breeze. Rain and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Highs between 67 to 73 degree. Friday night: Cloudy and wet. Showers ending by midnight. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with super low humidity. Highs between 63 to 68 degrees. Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Milder and breezy at time. Highs between 68 to 74 degrees.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

