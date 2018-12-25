DC area’s white Christmas dreams blow away. So, where will there be snow?

If you were hoping for a white Christmas, well, once again, those hopes are shattered. However, it will certainly feel more like Christmas around here as compared to the past!

WASHINGTON — If you were hoping for a white Christmas, well, once again, those hopes are shattered.

However, it will certainly feel more like Christmas around here as compared to the past! Over the last several years, we have been rather mild when it comes to Dec. 25:

Christmas Day highs/lows

2017:

High: 41

Low: 31

2016:

High: 51

Low: 35

2015:

High: 69

Low: 57

2014:

High: 61

Low: 46

2013:

High: 33

Low: 22

Where to go to see snow

Though there will be no snow this year in the D.C. area, you may not have to go far to find it.

A little system passed through the region late Sunday night. Parts of central and northern Pennsylvania up into New England picked up a bit of snow Sunday night with the quick moving system, so those are the closest locations to get a bit of a white Christmas.

Christmas Day

Christmas morning will start off on the chilly side as temperatures climb away from the freezing mark. By the afternoon, expect light winds, sunny skies and temperatures around 40 degrees.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter contributed to this report.

