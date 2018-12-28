2018 going out with a splash — more rain in forecast; flood watch issued

It looks like 2018, already the rainiest year on record, isn’t going to rest on its laurels — rain is expected to continue through much of Friday.

It looks like 2018, already the area’s wettest year on record, isn’t going to rest on its laurels — rain is expected to continue through much of Friday.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said most of the region will see at least an inch of rain before it all ends early this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the area from early Friday through late Friday night, including portions of the District; Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia; and Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Charles and Harford counties in Maryland.

While it will be wet, at least it will be warm — temperatures Friday are expected to reach the 60s. The temperature will drop as things dry out a bit over the weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday and in the 40s on Sunday.

As for New Year’s Eve, plan on keeping that umbrella handy: There’s a decent chance of rain “right up until midnight” on Monday, Bell said.

Seems fitting.

Friday: Rain in the morning. Rain moderate to heavy at times, tapering off to showers in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s

Friday night: Rain ending before midnight. Clearing and breezy overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Breezy at times. Highs in the low to mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and colder. A chance of rain after sunset. Highs in the low to mid-40s

Monday: Rain likely. Highs in the low- to mid-50s

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

