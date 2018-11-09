Winter checkup: Making sure your vehicle is prepped for colder weather

The first taste of winter is coming this weekend, with another shot of even colder air expected to reach the D.C. region by the middle of next week. So, is your vehicle ready for the elements?

If you park outside, you may have noticed your dashboard sensors indicating low tire pressure.

“In the colder weather, especially in the morning time, your tire pressure tends to go down,” said Dwayne Redd, spokesperson for State Farm. Proper inflation and tire tread is imperative for maintaining control of your vehicle, whether the roads are dry, wet or white.

The first few nights of subfreezing temperatures can test a weak battery.

“The most important thing is to check your battery strength,” Redd said, adding that while drivers are under the hood, they should “check all their hoses, fan belts, spark plugs, as well as their antifreeze and windshield washer fluid.”

When a rush-hour snowfall jammed thousands of drivers on Jan. 20, 2016, many were stuck on the wayside or in traffic jams deep into the night. For such ordeals, a winter weather survival kit could become a lifesaver.

The American Red Cross recommends storing the following items in your vehicle during the winter months:

Flashlight with extra batteries

Cellphone car charger

Blanket and/or emergency Mylar blanket

Fleece hat, gloves, scarf

Flares

Folding shovel

Sand or cat litter

Ice scraper and snow brush

First-aid kit

Small battery-operated radio

Emergency contact card with names and phone numbers

Extra prescription medications

Bottled water

High-protein snacks

Maps

Whistle

