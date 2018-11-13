Slippery Thursday on the way: Slush and snow in forecast

The Thursday morning commute near Dulles International Airport and in upper Montgomery County, Maryland, could be complicated by as much as an inch of wet slush, according to the forecast by Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

WASHINGTON — As winter approaches, so do the first traces of snow in Thursday’s forecast for the D.C. region.

The Thursday morning commute near Dulles International Airport and in upper Montgomery County, Maryland, could be complicated by as much as an inch of wet slush, according to the forecast by Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Before daybreak on Thursday, the Interstate 81 corridor will see sleet, freezing rain and wet snow, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Some scattered showers Tuesday will continue into the evening hours with cloudy skies otherwise, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said in her forecast. Lows Tuesday night may drop into the upper 20s to mid-30s.

That drop will affect temperatures early Wednesday, bringing the highs between upper 30s and low 40s — approximately 10 degrees colder than average.

Things get interesting Thursday: Low pressure developing over Tennessee will throw moisture into the cold air that will already be in place in the area. While this is likely to produce rain throughout the D.C. region, temperatures hovering around the freezing point will make the precipitation a wild card.

Draper said the wintry mix will likely move into the region in the early hours on Thursday.

“Temperatures north and west of Washington will be cool enough to support snow, sleet and possibly even some freezing rain,” Draper said. “As we move toward the midday and early afternoon hours, temperatures will slowly warm with most of the area dealing with just rain for the afternoon and evening hours.”

The rain and wet snow will end by noon Friday, and temperatures will head back near 50.

Forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chill: Low to mid-30s.

Thursday: In the morning, D.C. and areas to the south and east will mainly see rain. A wintry mix could cover areas west, and snow/sleet could cover areas north and west. In the afternoon, rain and a chance of wintry mix continue for areas north and west. Cloudy and cold, otherwise. Highs: Low to mid-30s to the north and west of D.C.; in the 40s for D.C. and areas south and east.

Friday: Showers end in the morning; then, increasingly sunny and breezy. Highs: 40s to low 50s.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.