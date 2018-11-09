Rainy Friday could mean long commutes and a colder weekend ahead

After a pleasant Thursday, skies will become cloudy as a storm system starts to move toward the D.C. area and could drench the region Friday.

WASHINGTON — Friday is all about cloudy, cold and wet.

After a pleasant Thursday, skies will become cloudy as a storm system starts to move toward the D.C. area and could drench the region Friday, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologists.

Amelia Draper said Friday morning should be mainly dry but cloudy, which will spare those with an early commute.

But as the day wears on, rain chances increase. While some light showers are possible for the first half of the day, a steadier rain looks to move into the D.C. area from west to east between about 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mike Stinneford warns that the rain could be heavy in the afternoon and evening with about 0.5 to 1 inch possible.

In the overnight hours into Saturday, the rain should vanish, but 12 to 25 mph winds will make Saturday windy and chilly with temperatures that feel like they’re in the 30s.

Sunday continues the cold trend with a widespread freeze likely in the morning and temperatures in the 20s and low to mid-30s. Draper says areas inside the Beltway may even get down to freezing, which would be the first time this season.

As the day goes on, temperatures should warm to near 50, though that’s still about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Current conditions

Forecast

Friday: A chance of morning showers but rain is likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the low to mid-40s, but wind chills put temps in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Monday: Some early sun, then it gets cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

