DC area under wind advisory for most of Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Much of the D.C. area is under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory and said gusts can go up to 45 mph, which can impact unsecured objects and blow down tree limbs. Power outages are also likely.

The advisory means winds of 45 to 55 mph are in the forecast, according to the weather service.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said winds will be lighter on Thursday but it will remain cold. Showers will roll in Friday afternoon, leading to unsettled but warmer weather this weekend.

Gusty northwest winds are expected. The strongest winds will be Wednesday. See map for details. pic.twitter.com/1mdUbh4tpe — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 27, 2018

Gusty winds & cold temperatures will lead to some very cold wind chills tonight into tomorrow AM. A wind chill advisory is in effect for western Pendleton & Highland counties until 10 AM, as wind chills could be -10 degrees or less. Elsewhere wind chills will be in the teens. pic.twitter.com/gvmubqduh7 — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 28, 2018

