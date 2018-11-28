202.5
Home » Weather News » DC area under wind…

DC area under wind advisory for most of Wednesday

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim November 28, 2018 12:01 am 11/28/2018 12:01am
Share

WASHINGTON — Much of the D.C. area is under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory and said gusts can go up to 45 mph, which can impact unsecured objects and blow down tree limbs. Power outages are also likely.

The advisory means winds of 45 to 55 mph are in the forecast, according to the weather service.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said winds will be lighter on Thursday but it will remain cold. Showers will roll in Friday afternoon, leading to unsettled but warmer weather this weekend.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
dc forecast DC weather Local News national weather service Weather News wind advisory
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500