DC region under freeze warning Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued freeze warning until 10 a.m. Monday for the D.C. and Baltimore areas.

WASHINGTON — Freezing temperatures overnight Sunday may have left some people wondering what ever happened to fall. And thanks to a cold front, much of the WTOP listening area will wake up to even more cold and, possibly, some frost.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s, threatening crops and outdoor plants.

The freeze-out is a far cry from the near-70 degree highs the region enjoyed at the start of the weekend. On Sunday, the arrival of a strong cold front brought gusty winds and near-freezing temperatures.

Forecasters say the winds will die down by Monday morning. There will be clear skies with plenty of sun – but temperatures will still be colder than usual, with lows in the mid 30s.

NBC Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli says highs will only reach near 60.

A warm-up is in store for Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. But that’s about it for the good news. A cold front is expected to move in over the course of the week, bringing in another shot of chilly air and more 50-degree highs.

What’s more, Prinzivalli says that by next weekend, a new storm could arrive, bringing with it the risk of rain and gusty winds. Sunday’s Marine Corp Marathon is in its cross-hairs.

