Raindrops keep falling on DC: Cloudy days, wet weather mark September

WASHINGTON — Sunglasses have been misplaced, umbrellas have been pressed into extra duty and the sump pumps in some basements are working overtime: This September has been one of the D.C. area’s rainiest.

“We’ve seen over 8 1/2 inches of rain so far in the month of September. That’s just an incredible amount of rain,” said Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer.

Anyone who has had a backyard barbecue moved indoors or a kids soccer game postponed knows that the rainy period extends back to the spring months.

“We’ve seen nearly 40 inches of rain … August over 5, July close to 10 inches of rain, close to 5 1/2 in June, and nearly 9 inches in the month of May. So, you talk about a very rainy streak — we’ve had that for month after month after month,” he said.

It’s not just rain. Cloudy skies have blocked the sunshine for plenty of days this month.

“We’ve had 13 days, more than half of our days, completely cloudy; eight days of partly cloudy skies, and only three days with abundant sunshine. That’s just incredible for the month of September,” Kammerer said.

Eventually, there’ll be time to dry out umbrellas and enjoy some sunshine.

“I do see a break in this weather. I think we’re going to start to see some nicer days as we head in toward next week. Is that only a temporary break? Let’s hope not. We do need to see some drier conditions here,” Kammerer said.

