Sinkhole threatens to consume cars in Southeast DC

A water main break in the 3500 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C. created a major sinkhole Tuesday morning — one that caused vehicles to teeter on the edge of crater. DC Water says it will take eight to 10 hours to fix. See photos.

WASHINGTON — A water main break in the 3500 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C. created a major sinkhole Tuesday morning — one that caused vehicles to teeter on the edge of the crater.

At about 3:30 p.m., DC Water said that repairs to the eight-inch main were almost done, but the road would remain closed.

⚠Update – Repairs to 8” water main break are almost complete. The roadway will remain closed and plans for street restoration are scheduled for tomorrow. ⚠ #dctraffic https://t.co/S7xaKDhngq — DC Water (@dcwater) September 25, 2018

Photos and video take by NBC correspondent Drew Wilder, and retweeted by the verified DC Water account, shows shattered asphalt, water cascading down the street from the fissure and an SUV being towed out of harm’s way.

Interesting look at the pavement, below the main break. pic.twitter.com/Io1sQ2llLt — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) September 25, 2018

A map of the impacted area is below.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.