Sinkhole threatens to consume cars in Southeast DC

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 25, 2018 3:37 pm 09/25/2018 03:37pm
WASHINGTON — A water main break in the 3500 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C. created a major sinkhole Tuesday morning — one that caused vehicles to teeter on the edge of the crater.

At about 3:30 p.m., DC Water said that repairs to the eight-inch main were almost done, but the road would remain closed.

Photos and video take by NBC correspondent Drew Wilder, and retweeted by the verified DC Water account, shows shattered asphalt, water cascading down the street from the fissure and an SUV being towed out of harm’s way.

A map of the impacted area is below.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

