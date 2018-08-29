Heat wave continues in DC area; heat advisory issued

Near-record temperatures have led to a heat advisory being issued for the D.C. area for the second day in a row. Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — Near-record temperatures have led to a heat advisory being issued for the D.C. area for the second day in a row.

The heat advisory is in place from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday as temperatures reach 97 degrees, bringing the heat index — a measure of how hot it really feels, combining humidity with the actual air temperature — as high as 106.

The heat advisory is affecting the afternoon rush: MARC announced Wednesday afternoon that heat-related speed restrictions are in effect for the Brunswick and Camden lines, causing delays of 5 to 15 minutes.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for most of the D.C. area Wednesday morning from northeast Virginia through Baltimore.

The agency advised the public to reduce time spent outside, stay in the shade and stay hydrated.

A heat index around or above 100 degrees is considered dangerous, with a significant likelihood of heat-related sickness without proper care to limit exposure, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, a code yellow air quality alert is also in effect for the area.

A code yellow air quality alert means there may be a moderate health risk, especially for those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

A conveyor belt of hot air will propel the eastern half of the country as much as 15 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year.

The high pressure system to the south means no rain or heat relief is expected Wednesday, though an approaching cold front will bring temperatures down to the mid-80s in the area by Thursday evening, possibly bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Current weather

The latest weather forecast from WTOP

Future forecast

Wednesday: mostly sunny, 97, heat index 103-106

Wednesday night: Muggy, mostly clear, upper 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, 94, 40% chance for late thunderstorms

Friday: Mostly cloudy, mid 80s, 60% chance for showers

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mid 80s, 60% chance for showers

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, near 90, 40% chance for showers

Labor Day: Partly cloudy, near 90, 30% chance for thunderstorms

