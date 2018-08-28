Pepco customers can save money, earn bill credits on Wednesday

Pepco is offering their customers the chance to earn bill credits Wednesday by conserving energy on Peak Savings Day through the Peak Energy Savings Credit Program.

WASHINGTON — If you’re hoping to save money on your August electric bill, you may be in luck.

Pepco is offering their customers the chance to earn bill credits by conserving energy on Peak Savings Day through the Peak Energy Savings Credit Program. The offer is available on Wednesday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Customers will receive a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt-hour of energy use that falls below their average use.

Pepco said that they are expecting increased demand throughout the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. The region is in the midst of a late-summer heat wave, which is driving up energy consumption.

“While the region’s power supply is expected to be sufficient to meet high demand, Pepco customers are encouraged to conserve energy and save money on the Peak Savings Day,” Pepco said in a news release.

Customers do not need to enroll to participate in the promotion. Instead, they will receive a phone call from Pepco the day before Peak Savings Day alerting them to the hours that the promotion will be active. There is also an option to receive this notification through text or email.

