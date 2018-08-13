Flash-flood watch in effect as severe weather passes through

Thunderstorm warnings and flash flood watches are in effect for big swaths of the area. And rain, heavy at times, is likely to deliver a wet slap to commuters through the evening. Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — Parts of Maryland are on watch for possible flash flooding Monday night, after severe storms complicated the evening commute.
Thunderstorm warnings and flash flood watches are in effect for big swaths of the area. And rain, heavy at times, is likely to deliver a wet slap to commuters through the evening.