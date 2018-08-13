Flash-flood watch in effect as severe weather passes through

Thunderstorm warnings and flash flood watches are in effect for big swaths of the area. And rain, heavy at times, is likely to deliver a wet slap to commuters through the evening. Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — Parts of Maryland are on watch for possible flash flooding Monday night, after severe storms complicated the evening commute.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the following areas until 10 p.m.:

>Maryland

Baltimore County

Baltimore City County

Carroll County

Other parts of Maryland, Virginia and the District were also under the watch until 8 p.m., when the National Weather Service cancelled the watch after storms officially passed in those areas.

Slow moving showers and thunderstorms this evening will be capable of producing intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Current conditions

Forecast

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says the area will continue to have a very unsettled weather pattern.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms; heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds and small hail possible. Threat ends after 9 p.m. Lows near 70

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid; highs around 90.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid; highs in low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon thunderstorms, highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for afternoon thunderstorms, highs around 93

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; highs in the upper 80s.

