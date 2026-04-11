Washington plays Cleveland on 5-game road slide

Washington Wizards (17-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Sunday, 6…

Washington Wizards (17-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Cleveland looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Cavaliers have gone 32-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.4 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Wizards are 11-40 against conference opponents. Washington allows 124.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers’ 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Wizards allow. The Wizards average 112.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 115.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 138-113 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is shooting 54.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cavaliers. James Harden is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bub Carrington is averaging 10.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Jaden Hardy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 122.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 115.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (injury management), Thomas Bryant: out (calf), Sam Merrill: out (hamstring), Donovan Mitchell: out (ankle).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: out (knee), Justin Champagnie: out (knee), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: out (foot), Alex Sarr: out (toe), Kyshawn George: out for season (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out for season (quad).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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