Washington hosts Chicago on home losing streak

Chicago Bulls (30-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-62, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7…

Chicago Bulls (30-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-62, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Chicago looking to break its 10-game home losing streak.

The Wizards are 11-38 in conference games. Washington is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 18-31 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 12-31 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Wizards give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on April 7 the Bulls won 129-98 led by 26 points from Rob Dillingham, while Bilal Coulibaly scored 19 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is scoring 10.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 17.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

Tre Jones is shooting 55.3% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 115.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.6 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 119.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.0 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee), Jaden Hardy: day to day (back), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: day to day (foot), Alex Sarr: day to day (toe), Kyshawn George: out for season (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out for season (quad).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Isaac Okoro: day to day (quad), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Matas Buzelis: day to day (illness), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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