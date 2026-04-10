Washington faces Miami, seeks to break 8-game slide

Miami Heat (41-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-63, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7…

Miami Heat (41-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-63, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -18.5; over/under is 249.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to break its eight-game skid when the Wizards play Miami.

The Wizards are 2-13 in division play. Washington is 8-49 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 25-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 6-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards’ 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Heat give up. The Heat average 120.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 124.6 the Wizards allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 152-136 in the last meeting on April 4. Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 32 points, and Will Riley led the Wizards with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.4 points for the Wizards. Riley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.0 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 114.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.3 points per game.

Heat: 3-7, averaging 120.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: out (knee), Jaden Hardy: out (back), Bilal Coulibaly: out (heel), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: out (foot), Alex Sarr: out (toe), Kyshawn George: out for season (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out for season (quad).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (ankle), Dru Smith: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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