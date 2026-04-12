Tomlin scores career-high 26 as Cavaliers defeat Wizards 130-117 in regular-season finale

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored a career-high 26 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers led wire-to-wire, defeating the Washington Wizards 130-117 Sunday.

Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) CLEVELAND (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored a career-high 26 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers led wire-to-wire, defeating the Washington Wizards 130-117 Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Jaylon Tyson was two assists shy of a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Cavaliers rested most of their key players because they were locked into the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Max Strus — who missed the first 67 games due to a broken left foot — played 18 minutes in the first half and had 10 points and five rebounds.

The Cavaliers (52-30) — who will face Toronto in the first round — have won 11 of their last 14 games and are 35-14 since Dec. 29. They have 15 straight wins over Washington, the second-longest winning streak against any team in franchise history.

Washington’s Jamir Watkins had a career-high 24 points, while Sharife Cooper and Bub Carrington scored 20 apiece. Carrington is the first NBA player since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016-17 to appear in all 82 games in each of his first two seasons.

The NBA-worst Wizards (17-65) ended the season on a 10-game losing streak and dropped 26 of their last 27. Their only win during that stretch was on March 25 against Utah.

Cleveland scored a season-high 43 points in the first quarter. Tomlin’s 3-pointer put the Cavaliers up 55-31 with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter before the Wizards started rallying back. They went on a 16-5 run over the last four minutes of the first half to get within 65-55 at halftime.

The Wizards pulled within 99-97 early in the fourth quarter on a driving layup by Cooper but could not tie or take the lead.

Up next

Wizards: Wait to see if they will have first pick in the draft when the NBA draft lottery is held in May.

Cavaliers: Will face Toronto in the first round of the playoffs.

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