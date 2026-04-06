Oklahoma hires Lucas McKay as general manager for men’s basketball

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Lucas McKay as its first men’s basketball general manager. McKay, whose appointment was…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Lucas McKay as its first men’s basketball general manager.

McKay, whose appointment was announced Monday, leaves Clemson, where he had the same role. He has more than 20 years of experience in college basketball, including 14 years at Clemson under coach Brad Brownell.

He joins an Oklahoma program that decided to retain coach Porter Moser after the Sooners finished 21-16 and lost to West Virginia in the College Basketball Crown Tournament final.

“As this season ended, we took a critical look at how we must equip our men’s basketball program to compete for championships,” athletic director Roger Denny said in a statement. “We did so with a firm belief that sustained success requires not just continuity, but meaningful investment in the people, structure and resources around our program. The addition of Lucas McKay as general manager is a direct reflection of that commitment.”

McKay will be Oklahoma’s chief front-office strategist and roster architect, with involvement in name, image and likeness deals and revenue sharing with players.

He will have support from assistant general manager Trae Young, particularly in the offseason. Young, a former Sooners star who currently plays for the Washington Wizards, was named assistant GM last spring.

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