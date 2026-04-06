Nolan Traore scores 23 points, Jalen Wilson adds 19 and Nets beat Wizards 121-115

Nolan Traore hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and seven assists, Jalen Wilson added 19 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 121-115.

Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)(AP/Angelina Katsanis) Brooklyn Nets forward Josh Minott (00) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 5, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)(AP/Angelina Katsanis) NEW YORK (AP) — Nolan Traore hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and seven assists, Jalen Wilson added 19 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 121-115 on Sunday.

The Wizards (17-61) have a two-game on the Nets (19-59) for the best lottery odds. Indiana is 18-60 after Sunday’s loss at Cleveland.

Washington has lost six in a row and 22 of its past 23. The Wizards had given up 305 combined points in back-to-back losses to Philadelphia ( 153-131 ) and Miami ( 152-136 ).

Brooklyn won for just the second time in its past 14 games.

Will Riley, who had a career-high 31 points Saturday against the Heat, scored 30, Jamir Watkins added 20 points, and Julian Reese had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards. Anthony Gill also scored 17 points and Bub Carrington had 13 points.

E.J. Liddell and Josh Minott each scored 15 for Brooklyn. Drake Powell added 13 points and Ochai Agbaji scored 12.

Watkins hit a 3-pointer that gave the Wizards a four-point lead with 3:50 left in the game. The Nets answered with an 8-0 run that culminated when Traore made layup that made it 109-105 with two minutes remaining and Brooklyn led the rest of the way.

Leaky Black responded with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to a point, but Wilson and Traore hit back-to-back 3s before Trevon Scott’s layup made it 117-108 with 42 seconds to go.

Up next

Wizards: Host Chicago on Tuesday and Thursday.

Nets: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday.

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