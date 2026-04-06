Chicago takes on Washington on 7-game skid

Chicago Bulls (29-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-61, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7…

Chicago Bulls (29-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-61, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to break its seven-game losing streak with a victory against Washington.

The Wizards have gone 11-37 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington has a 4-40 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 17-31 in conference games. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 52.4 points per game in the paint led by Tre Jones averaging 8.7.

The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 48.7% the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 121-120 on Nov. 23, with Josh Giddey scoring 18 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Jaden Hardy is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 114.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.4 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 117.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 132.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee), Justin Champagnie: day to day (knee), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Tre Johnson: day to day (foot), Alex Sarr: day to day (toe), Kyshawn George: out for season (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad), Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (heel).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Matas Buzelis: day to day (illness), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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