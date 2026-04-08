Cade Cunningham has double-double in return from injury as Pistons rout Bucks 137-111

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 13 points and 10 assists in his return from injury as the Detroit Pistons…

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 13 points and 10 assists in his return from injury as the Detroit Pistons beat the Milwaukee Bucks 137-111 in their home finale on Wednesday night.

Cunningham hadn’t played since sustaining a collapsed lung in a win against the Washington Wizards on March 17, but appeared comfortable while playing 26 minutes in short stints. He hit six of 11 field goal attempts, including one 3-pointer, and pulled down five rebounds.

Jalen Duren added 21 points and nine rebounds as the Pistons won for the sixth time in eight games. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points on a night where J.B. Bickerstaff kept all five starters under 30 minutes.

Detroit (58-22) can win 60 games for the first time since 2005-06 by winning against the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers in their final two games.

Jericho Sims had a triple-double — 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — while Ryan Rollins scored 23 points for Milwaukee, which has lost 10 of its last 13 games.

Cunningham played 13 minutes in the first half, putting up six points and five assists as the Pistons built a 75-57 lead. Duren had 11 points, six rebounds and a plus-20 in his 13 minutes.

The Pistons outscored Milwaukee 37-29 in the third quarter before both coaches emptied the bench in the fourth.

Detroit also got Isaiah Stewart back from a calf injury sustained on March 13. He finished with eight points.

Up next

Bucks: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Pistons: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

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