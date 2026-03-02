Rockets beat the Wizards 123-118 after Trae Young gets ejected for leaving the bench

Alperen Sengun had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin Durant scored 30 and the Houston Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 123-118 on Monday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Julian Reese Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) goes to shoot against Washington Wizards Julian Reese (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Rockets Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) goes up to shoot against Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Rockets Wizards Basketball Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant goes to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Rockets Wizards Basketball Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) watches his 3-point shot go in with Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Kevin Durant scored 30 and the Houston Rockets beat the Washington Wizards 123-118 on Monday night.

Trae Young was ejected from the game after leaving the bench to come on the court to complain to a referee, days before he is expected to make his Wizards debut.

Durant made all 11 free throws and added seven assists and six rebounds in his only game close to his Maryland home this season. Amen Thompson had 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Reed Sheppard finished with 19 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals in his first career double-double.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 23 points and Sharife Cooper had 21 for the Wizards.

Washington coach Brian Keefe said before the game that Young was trending toward being ready to play Thursday against Utah. The All-Star point guard was limited to just 10 games this season with Atlanta and was sidelined by knee and quadriceps injuries when the Wizards acquired him in January.

But Young didn’t wait to get into the action, getting ejected in the third quarter during a confrontation between Houston’s Tari Eason and Washington’s Jamir Watkins. Eason was also thrown out.

Washington was 12 for 19 from 3-point range in the first half but just 6 for 28 inside the arc as Houston led 60-51. Thompson had 12 points and Durant 11 in the third quarter as the Rockets pushed the lead to 18, and they led by 19 in the fourth before Washington made the score close with a 38-point period.

Washington center Julian Reese fouled out with two points in his NBA debut. The brother of WNBA player Angel Reese started and played 28 minutes.

Up next

Rockets: Host Golden State on Thursday.

Wizards: Visit Orlando on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.